2 wildfires in southern Pima County blanket Tucson in smoke

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Encinos Fire has burned about 7,500 acres as of Friday, Oct. 9, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 09, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Smoke from two fires in southern Pima County have periodically drifted to the Tucson area this week.

According to the Arizona State Forestry Service, the human-caused Espinosa Fire began Tuesday about seven miles north of Arivaca. The Encinos Fire began Wednesday about five miles west of the Espinosa Fire, but officials haven't said what caused it.

As of Friday afternoon, fire officials estimate the Encinos Fire at 7,500 acres and 25% containment, while the Espinosa Fire is at 1,800 acres and 20% containment.

According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, smoke from the wildfires is causing hazy skies over some parts of the Tucson area.

While there has been an increase in particulate matter measured in some parts of Tucson, the PDEQ says the air quality is still "good" or "moderate" for most of the area.

Still, the PDEQ is issuing a reminder: if you can smell smoke, you're likely breathing smoke. The agency is encouraging anyone with sensitivity or relevant medical conditions to avoid strenuous activity outside if smoke is present.

