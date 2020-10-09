2 wildfires in southern Pima County blanket Tucson in smoke

TUCSON, Ariz. — Smoke from two fires in southern Pima County have periodically drifted to the Tucson area this week.

According to the Arizona State Forestry Service, the human-caused Espinosa Fire began Tuesday about seven miles north of Arivaca. The Encinos Fire began Wednesday about five miles west of the Espinosa Fire, but officials haven't said what caused it.

As of Friday afternoon, fire officials estimate the Encinos Fire at 7,500 acres and 25% containment, while the Espinosa Fire is at 1,800 acres and 20% containment.

The #EncinosFire continues to make uphill runs as fuels, winds & topo align. Fire is 7,500 acres & 25% contained. Fire moving to N/NE thru grass & brush. Add'l growth expected due to Friday's #azwx. FFs working to protect structures & infrastructure in area. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/OoKOM4i9Uz — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) October 9, 2020

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on #EspinosaFire approx. 7 1/2 mi. N. of #Arivaca. Fire is 1,834 acres, due to more accurate mapping & remains 20% contained. While progress is being made today’s winds still a concern. #AZFire #AZForestry #PimaCounty — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) October 9, 2020

According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, smoke from the wildfires is causing hazy skies over some parts of the Tucson area.

While there has been an increase in particulate matter measured in some parts of Tucson, the PDEQ says the air quality is still "good" or "moderate" for most of the area.

Still, the PDEQ is issuing a reminder: if you can smell smoke, you're likely breathing smoke. The agency is encouraging anyone with sensitivity or relevant medical conditions to avoid strenuous activity outside if smoke is present.