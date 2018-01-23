USMC: Marine killed in parachute accident in Coolidge

COOLIDGE, Ariz. - A marine was killed in a parachute accident in Coolidge on Monday, according to the US Marine Corps.

The marine, who has not been identified at this time, was in training with the US Marine Corps School of Infantry West.

Officials say the marine was killed in a double-bag static line parachute mishap during the multi-mission parachute course.

All double-bag static line parachuting operations have been suspended until further notice, according to USMC.

"A preliminary investigation is underway which will be followed by a Safety Investigation Board with support from multiple subject matter experts," USMC said in a statement.