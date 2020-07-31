New Pima Community College scholarship to diversify stem fields

TUCSON, Ariz. — A $4.8 million grant hoping to help create a stronger path for Pima Community College students who transfer to the University of Arizona to pursue bachelor's degrees in STEM fields.

This grant is funded by the National Science Foundation.

Over five years, the grant will provide scholarships to 94 eligible students who are pursuing associate degrees at Pima Community College with the intention of transferring and completing Bachelor of Science degrees at the University of Arizona.

Once accepted, students are in the program for three years, receiving up to 8,000 a semester at Pima Community College and up to 10,000 a semester at the University of Arizona.

"Stem is one of the fields that is still very under represented," Regina Deil-Amen, professor of educational policy studies and practice in the UA College of Education and principal investigator on the grant said. "We not only want to include students from various culture and racial backgrounds in stem, but we need them."

If accepted, students will also get a peer mentor to help them through school.

There are 30 scholarships available for the fall of 2020 and only 14 students have applied.

To find out if you're eligible, go here.