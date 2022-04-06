LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A couple from Indianapolis that were missing in Nevada while on their way to Tucson are now found on Tuesday, April 5 according to a tweet sent out by the Nye County Sheriff.

Investigators did not say how the couple is doing or exactly where they were found. Their family members want to see a change in Nevada law enforcement policies.

RELATED: Family of missing couple found in Nevada calls for change in Silver Alert policy

More information on how they were found will be released once available.

From April 4, 2022:

According to the Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office, Ronnie and Beverley Barker's phone last pinged on March 28 on the Coaldale area, approximately 40 miles west of Tonopah along U.S. 95/U.S. 6. However, the couple's nephew Travis Peters says the ping was on March 27.

The couple left Albany, Oregon on March 26, bound for Tucson — but they never arrived.

The Barkers were traveling in a white 2015 Sunseeker motorhome with black decals and Indiana license plate C128H. The RV was pulling a 2020 Kia Soul on a car dolly, sheriff's officials said.

Police say both 72-year-old Ronnie and 69-year-old Beverley Barker and their vehicles have been entered into a missing person database.

Anyone with information on the Barkers' whereabouts is asked to contact Esmeralda County deputies at 775-485-6370.