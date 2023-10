TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona men's basketball team was ranked 12th in the Associated Press' preseason college basketball poll, which was released on Monday.

The Wildcats were just above Miami and below Gonzaga in the preseason top 25.

Kansas topped the poll with 46 first-place votes. Duke was second in the poll with 11 first-place votes, followed in the top five by Purdue, Michigan State and Marquette.

USC, the only other Pac-12 team in the poll, was 21st.