Two women hikers found dead amid heatwave

Happened at Valley of Fire State Park near Overton
Brooke Donald/ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo taken Dec. 31, 2009 shows one of the many arches visitors may see while traveling through Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park. (AP Photo/Brooke Donald)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 19:27:46-04

OVERTON, Nev. (AP) — Two women hikers have been found dead in a state park in southern Nevada, authorities said Sunday.

Nevada State Police did not release any details on the hikers' identities or a possible cause of death. However, the southern part of the state remains in an excessive heat warning, and the high temperature on Saturday was 114 degrees.

Authorities said they were asked to do a welfare check shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday for two women who didn’t finish their hike at Valley of Fire State Park, south of Overton in Moapa Valley.

A group of hikers reported seeing the women enter the trails in the morning and became concerned when they noticed the pair hadn't returned.

State police said one woman was found dead on the trail and the other body was located in a canyon.

Valley of Fire State Park is about 65 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

There have been seven heat-related deaths in Clark County as of mid-July, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

