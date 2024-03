TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy, according to a social media post on Wednesday. Luciano Conde was last seen Wednesday morning in the area southwest of West Valencia Road and South Headley Road.

Luciano is described as 4 feet 9 inches and 115 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweats with no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.