The Vegas Golden Knights meet with the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will battle the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season on Thursday at Prudential Center at 4 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights fell to the New York Islanders for the fourth straight loss on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

KEYS TO THE GAME
Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said after Tueday's loss on Long Island that he doesn't want his team to play catch-up hockey.

