Tempe company takes next steps to be top border wall contender

TEMPE, AZ - Tempe-based Fisher Industries purchased land in San Diego County to prepare for building President Trump's border wall.

President and CEO Tommy Fisher has been working his company's proposal for months.

He is a finalist to fulfill the president's biggest campaign promise, to build 700 miles of wall to secure the country's southern border.

"This is probably the hardest I've worked in my 23-year career," Fisher said.

"We now have a central hub to start from where we own the land, so we can cut our own mountains to start from to show we can do it environmentally, economically and very efficiently."

Fisher's wall is 32 feet tall and features a highway-style road on both sides, so border patrol agents have full accessibility.

"Think of it this way; we are building a highway on the border and instead of having a 30-inch median barrier we're building a 30-foot median barrier," Fisher said.

One of President Trump's demands was that a wall is see-through. Fisher's wall will allow agents to see for miles in every direction.

Fisher is now just waiting on the President and Department of Homeland Security to choose his company, giving him the green light to break ground on the largest construction project in the history of the U.S.