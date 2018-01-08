Toyota unveils e-Palette vehicle concept at CES 2018

On display today at the world's largest tech show is the e-Palette Concept Vehicle, a fully autonomous, battery-electric vehicle with open control interface.

The vehicle is designed to allow partner companies to install their own automated driving system. It is customizable for things such as stores that offer delivery. The driverless automobiles can carry cargo and can change in size depending on the needs of the customer.

Toyota did not say whether it plans to actually build these concept vehicles. It hopes to debut the vehicle at the 2020 Olympics in Toyko, Japan.

Several new tech concepts are being shown at CES 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The show runs all week and includes 3,900 exhibitors.

PHOTOS: CES 2018 tech show