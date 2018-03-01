Meet W.T. Jeffries of Andrada Polytechnic High School

TUCSON, Ariz. - KGUN 9 On Your Side and Arizona Athletics are proud to present the nominees for the 2017 Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

Meet W.T. Jeffries from Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail. He teaches English to first-year students at the school.

"This is my dream job. English seemed to be my gig. I enjoy reading and just trying to get kids to read anything nowadays, really was something I wanted to do," said Jeffries.

Jeffries has an impressive background. He spent 24 years in the Air Force. After he retired, he got his masters degree in education from UA.

"I just love influencing kids and being a part of kids lives. I knew that that was my calling, and I wanted to be a teacher," said Jeffries.

Jeffries has been teaching English at Andrada High for five years, but not without its challenges

"Finding things that are relevant to kids nowadays is the most important thing because Romeo and Juliet for them aren't cutting it. It's my favorite Shakespeare; I love teaching it. It's got fighting, love, death, it's got everything in it, but they don't see it that way. So trying to incorporate modern stuff for them is really what is my drive and I'm still trying to perfect it," added Jeffries.

Jeffries is one of nine finalists nominated by Circle K, for teacher of the year award.

"I love the fact that my principal and the people around me thought so highly of me to nominate me, but I'm really crazy humbled because I know there are people out there that are better than me," said Mr. Jeffries.

When Jefrries isn't inside a classroom, you can find him on the football field. He's the head coach football at Empire High School.

"It's my fifth year as a varsity head coach. Super excited. We made the playoffs this year, first time as head coach because of those guys right there. Not anything special I did," said Jeffries.