TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - KGUN 9 On Your Side and Arizona Athletics are proud to present the nominees for the 2017 Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

Meet Brett Darling of Cienega High School.

Darling teaches AP Government and has a unique way of drawing students into his class.

"You get to look at different angles of politics and different angles of government that you didn't have to look at before, like Twitter. All of the sudden now Twitter becomes a huge deal in politics. What's wrong, what's right? " said Darling.

Darling has been teaching for 15 years, the past three at Cienega High School.

His passion for the subject he teaches goes back as far as some of the lessons he teaches.

"I have a little bit of ADD. So the same thing over and over again is hard for me. I like the fact that with politics, every day is something new," said Darling.

Last year Darling took some of his students to the inauguration to teach them a big lesson.

"I told them we're not going there to see a person; you're going to see what made America special, a peaceful transfer of power. I think that was really cool. The kids sat there and saw there were no riots, no military is marching over to take over. It's a peaceful transfer of power," said Darling.

When Darling isn't teaching, you can find him on the football field as a defensive coordinator.

"Don't tell my bosses I'd do this stuff for free. I love what I do. I had a professor who once told me if you ever find a job you love you'll never work a day in your life ... and every year I tell my students, I haven't worked since I graduated college," said Darling.