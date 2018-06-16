PHOENIX - Officials say a suspect was shot by at least one officer in north Phoenix Saturday morning. There have been 45 officer-involved shootings in the Valley and 27 in Phoenix so far this year.

BREAKING: I’m heading to an officer-involved shooting in #Phoenix. There seems to be 2 scenes connected to this. One near 7th Ave & Dunlap. A second scene is near 43rd Ave & Olive. No officers hurt; one suspect is down, per @phoenixpolice — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) June 16, 2018

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 7th and Dunlap avenues.

According to officials, a second scene was also reported in the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues. ABC15 News is working to learn how the two scenes are related.

No officers were injured during the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in the Valley this week.

On Sunday, Phoenix officers exchanged gunfire with two armed robbery suspects following an hours-long standoff at a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road. No injuries were reported, but the home did catch fire after officials fired gas and "diversionary devices" into the home.

Two days later, Phoenix police shot and killed a man in downtown Phoenix near Central Avenue and Osborn Road. In that incident, officers were responding to a trespassing call at a business when a struggle ensued between the suspect and officers.

A third officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday morning in the area of 27th and Southern avenues. A Phoenix officer fired a "suppression shot" while serving a search warrant at a home suspected of drug activity. No injuries were reported during that incident.

