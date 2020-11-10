Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots armed woman

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot after a domestic disturbance in the Village of Oak Creek.

County Sheriff's officials say 56-year-old Wendy Jones was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night.

They say deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the area around 7 p.m. in which a woman had discharged a firearm.

Authorities say the woman confronted the deputies outside of her home and was armed with a handgun.

Sheriff's officials say deputies told the woman numerous times to drop the weapon but she did not and was shot.

They say the woman was later identified as Jones.