MAYER, AZ — A deputy was shot during an incident that turned into a barricade situation in Yavapai County on Tuesday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood near Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

Officials say the deputy was shot, but they did not release details on the condition of the deputy.

What led to the incident is not yet known, but YCSO says the suspect has barricaded himself.

Nicole Grigg/ABC15

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Stagecoach and Red Rock at this time.

No further information has been released.