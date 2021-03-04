Menu

Yarnell man accused of firing a gun out of mom's moving car

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:22 PM, Mar 03, 2021
YARNELL, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a Yarnell man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun out of a moving car on Highway 89.

They say 24-year-old Zane Winther was taken into custody Monday and remains held without bond on suspicion of endangerment, weapons offense, assault and threatening. Winther’s mother says he was a passenger in her car and was intoxicated when he began waving the handgun and threatening to shoot someone. The woman told authorities that Winther fired a round through the windshield of her moving car and she called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies say Winther was disorderly and made threats toward them as they tried to arrest him.

