Worker dead after becoming trapped under dirt at Goodyear construction site

GOODYEAR, AZ — A worker has died after becoming trapped under dirt at a construction site in Goodyear on Monday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to a construction site near Citrus and Lower Buckeye roads.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they located several workers utilizing their equipment in an attempt to dig out a co-worker who was in a 6-foot hole.

Fire and police personnel joined in the effort to rescue the man, but as more dirt was being pulled out, more dirt collapsed inward, according to police.

Due to sensitive infrastructure, including gas lines, work to rescue the man slowed and, after some time, officials transitioned to recovery efforts.

Crews continued to work into the night to dig and recover the individual.

The state’s worker-safety agency, ADOSH, confirmed to ABC15 that they are investigating the trench collapse on Monday.

