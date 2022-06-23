Watch Now
Women's retreat group rescued from Camelback Mountain

More than 10 people are being rescued off Camelback Mountain after having heat-related issues. Firefighters say the patients are among a large women's retreat that started up the trail this morning.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jun 23, 2022
PHOENIX — More than ten people are being rescued off Camelback Mountain after having heat-related issues.

At about noon Thursday, Phoenix firefighters were called to Echo Canyon trail, where at least 11 people were reported to need medical attention on the mountain.

Firefighters say the patients are among a large women's retreat that started up the trail this morning. At the time of the rescue, it was over 100 degrees.

There's no word on the extent of the injuries.

