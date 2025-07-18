Woman shot, killed by PCSO deputies after reportedly firing at deputies, leading pursuit in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a deadly shooting in the San Tan Valley area on Thursday evening.

Officials say a sergeant attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a driver near Gantzel Road and Pecan Creek Drive just before 8 p.m., which led to a pursuit when the driver failed to stop.

The driver, 46-year-old Melissa Mills, reportedly "committed an aggravated assault against the sergeant using the vehicle," and later crashed near Gantzel and Combs roads.

The suspect fired at least one round and hit the window of the patrol vehicle, according to officials.

The sergeant and two deputies returned fire, hitting Mills, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, a man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was booked into jail on a traffic warrant.

PCSO says a deputy was also injured by glass fragments during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sergeant and deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.