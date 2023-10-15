Woman goes missing in Arizona while on cross-country road trip

ASH FORK, Ariz. (CNN) — The family of a young woman who went missing on a road trip through Arizona is asking for help finding her.

32-year-old Chelsea Grimm was last seen two weeks ago in the small town of Williams. Her car was found days later, abandoned in the woods.

"You wouldn't wish it on anyone," father Stephern Grimm shared.

It's been two weeks since Stephen and Janet Grimm have heard from their daughter.

"It's been just an horrible, horrible, horrible experience," Janet revealed.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Chelsea Grimm left her home in San Diego for a cross-country road trip, heading to Connecticut for a wedding and to see her parents.

The 32-year-old with a masters degree from the New York University in clinical social work was alone with the exception of her pet bearded dragon.

Three days later her parents got a call.

"She had gotten as far as Arizona and she called us and said I don't think I'm going to make the wedding. I don't think I can get there in time," Janet recalled. "And so she said I'm, I think what I'm going to do is just take a couple of days and camp. I'll get back to you please don't expect to hear from me for a couple of days."

After several days went by, Chelsea's parents reported her missing to Phoenix police.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, hunters in the Kaibab National Forest northeast of Ash Fork Ariz., reported a suspicious car parked with two flat tires.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the car, a 2019 white Ford Escape was Chelsea's, only she was nowhere to be found.

"Her pet was gone," Janet said. "Her wallet with her credit card or debit card, her driver's license was gone. Clothes and a sleeping bag were gone."

Chelsea's camera was left behind in her car, which is where the sheriff's office found the most recent photos she took of herself.

Officials immediately launched a search effort in the area from the air and on the ground. They say no foul play is suspected.

"Even if they if it seems trivial, we're hoping that someone saw her," Stephen shared.

Her family and friends are urging the public to come forward with any information.