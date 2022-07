Police are investigating what they're calling a homicide after the body of a woman was found shot and killed in a canal in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews arrived at the scene sometime before 6 a.m. near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

Police officials are investigating the incident and have since identified the body as 37-year-old Janet Begay.

It is unclear how long the body was in the water or what led up to the incident.

No further information was immediately available.