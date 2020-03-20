Woman accused of stealing taxi in Scottsdale, biting deputy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a woman is accused of stealing a taxi and then biting an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy on the arm after she was arrested.

They say 25-year-old Ciara Leticia Enns is facing charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and aggravated assault in the late-night March 14 incident.

Police say the cab driver was standing outside his vehicle when Enns reportedly jumped into the taxi and drove off.

The driver alerted two off-duty deputies as he ran after his cab.

Enns crashed the cab nearby and was detained by the deputies until police arrived on the scene.

The woman reportedly fought with the two deputies as they were placing her in a patrol car and she bit one officer.