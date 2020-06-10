Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona for $410-million jackpot

Arizona Lottery says our state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner was picked Tuesday night during the $410-million drawing.

A single ticket sold in Arizona reportedly matched all six numbers -- white balls 1, 5, 9, 10 and 23, and gold Mega Ball 22. That ticket-holder will get the $410 million jackpot prize, worth $316.8 million in cash.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K store near 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale. As of Wednesday morning, the winner had not yet come forward.

Lottery officials say there were other big winners from Tuesday’s drawing, including 13 tickets that matched five white balls, earning the second prize. The tickets, worth $1 and $2 million, were sold in other states.

Seventy-four tickets won the third prize, matching four white balls. Depending on the Megaplier, those tickets won $10,000 and $20,000.

At all prize levels, lottery officials say 1,130,902 winning tickets were sold, including the jackpot winner.

Tuesday's drawing marks the second time the Mega Millions jackpot has been won in 2020.

The $410-million jackpot had been rising since it was last won on February 11, 2020, by someone in New Jersey.

The next drawing is Friday, June 12, with a current starting jackpot of $20 million.

