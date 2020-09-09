Wildfires in nearby states cause Arizona sun, moon to glow red -- again

Wildfires surrounding Arizona are causing another eerie glow in the skies Tuesday.

Viewers have sent in multiple photos of the sun and moon with a red tint over the Valley.

Tammy Markovich

Carlesha Ovalles

Kohinoor Kar

ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres says the red hues are due to wildfire smoke blowing into the state.

We can expect hazy skies to stick around for the day, as well as windy conditions. Those winds will increase fire danger in our state as well.

High fire danger and windy conditions across Arizona today 🔥 Peak wind gusts in the Valley up to 30 mph this afternoon before cooler air arrives Wednesday. Hazy skies are also in the mix due to smoke from wildfires in California, Utah, & Colorado. #azwx #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/EJcvJyTKkO — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) September 8, 2020

It's not the first time our sun has "turned" red. Wildfires last month caused a similar phenomenon that had many ABC15 viewers wondering what was causing the color change.