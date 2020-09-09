Menu

Wildfires in nearby states cause Arizona sun, moon to glow red -- again

Kohinoor Kar
Posted at 8:43 PM, Sep 08, 2020
Wildfires surrounding Arizona are causing another eerie glow in the skies Tuesday.

Viewers have sent in multiple photos of the sun and moon with a red tint over the Valley.

ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres says the red hues are due to wildfire smoke blowing into the state.

We can expect hazy skies to stick around for the day, as well as windy conditions. Those winds will increase fire danger in our state as well.

It's not the first time our sun has "turned" red. Wildfires last month caused a similar phenomenon that had many ABC15 viewers wondering what was causing the color change.

