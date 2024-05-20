Wildcat Fire grows to more than 14,000 acres, closure continues for part of Tonto National Forest

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A wildfire, named the Wildcat Fire, sparked in the Tonto National Forest on Saturday, leading to the closure of Bartlett Dam Road.

Monday afternoon ABC15 learned that fire officials have put a stop to all aerial firefighting in the area because of heavy winds. The officials tell ABC15 it could be several hours before they're able to resume.

As of Monday morning, the fire is estimated to be approximately 14,000 acres and it is currently 0% contained.

A spokesperson with Tonto National Forest says the fire is "likely human-caused," but it remains under investigation.

No homes are at risk.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday north of 136th Street and Dynamite Boulevard.

The Tonto National Forest took to Facebook to ask the public to avoid the area as fire crews fight the blaze.

Visitors were escorted out of Bartlett Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Officials recommend that the public sign up for the Maricopa County Emergency Notification System if evacuations are necessary.

The Tonto National Forest also issued a closure for a large section of the forest in the Cave Creek Ranger District because of the fire.

In a post, officials remind the public that "drones and firefighting aircraft are a dangerous mix and could lead to accidents or slow down wildfire suppression. If you fly, we can't." Fire officials say they had an incident with a drone on Sunday.

Fire officials are urging people to take precautions and help prevent the start and spread of fires.



"What they're doing out there is very important," Brad Widhalm, a forest spokesperson, said."This summer is going to be one for the record books unless we get everything and everyone is smart and safe and responsible." - Forest spokesperson Brad Widhalm

On Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed another wildfire, named the Basin Fire, which is burning southeast of the Wildcat Fire, near the Superstition Mountains. Forward progress for this fire has reportedly been stopped.

