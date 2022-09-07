What are those lights in the sky over Arizona? Don't worry -- they're not extraterrestrial visitors

Did you see a line of strange lights in the Arizona skies?

Many viewers have been calling and sending messages about lights in the sky at least two days in a row. The reports have been coming from Prescott to Mesa, but they were likely seen in other parts of the Valley and state, too.

Scott Rea shared the video in the player below from the Prescott area.

Lights seen over the Valley likely Starlink satellites

Rest assured, the bizarre objects lighting up the sky were not alien visitors, they were just some of Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellites — and they've been seen in our state before.

Multiple satellite tracking websites have reported that Starlink satellites are currently in orbit over the state, as of Wednesday morning.

The Starlink lights are seen in a long single-file line formation and can be seen at different times around the world.

Reed Hoffmann/AP FILE - In this photo taken with a long exposure, a string of Elon Musk's SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan, May 6, 2021. Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet via the StarLink satellites after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago, according to officials, while repairs on an undersea cable are proving more difficult than first thought. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

SpaceX describes Starlink as the “world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet.”

They were first launched in 2019 and there are about 2,000 of them orbiting the planet.

We reached out to SpaceX to see if they have launched any new satellites or if there are any updates to the program and satellite orbit.