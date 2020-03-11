'Wet and unsettled' weather to continue in Arizona this week

PHOENIX (AP) — Soggy weather is expected across Arizona through Friday with forecasters saying possible heavy rains in some areas could result in flooding with flowing washes and roads covered by water.

The National Weather Service said weather will be "wet and unsettled," with rain moving through the desert each day.

Forecasters say the strongest potential for heavy rainfall will hit Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday.

The weather service's office in Tucson said southeastern Arizona also would see rain through Friday, with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday and Friday.