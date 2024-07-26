Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Fire crews working to rescue 13 hikers reportedly lost on McDowell Sonoran Preserve

Ten-year-old airlifted to the hospital after suffering signs of heat exhaustion
Aerial footage shows a hiker being airlifted off a trail in the McDowell Sonoran Reserve Friday morning. 13 hikers were reportedly rescued off the trail.
Mountain Rescue Scottsdale 7-26-24
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale firefighters say three children have been taken to the hospital Friday after being rescued off a trail along the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Firefighters were called to the trail for a report of a group of 13 people who were lost on the trail and were running out of water.

A 10-year-old child was airlifted off of the mountain by rescuers after showing signs of heat exhaustion. The child is believed to be ok and in good spirits at the hospital. Two other children, both believed to be around 1-year-old, were also carried off the mountain and taken to the hospital.

Everyone involved is expected to survive.

It's unclear how long the group was on the mountain before being rescued, or if they are local residents or not.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com as more information becomes available.

