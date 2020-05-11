VOTE: Finalists announced in ADOT safety message contest

TUCSON, Ariz. — Are you "signal and ready to mingle?"
That's one of 12 finalists in the safety message contest from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The department asked for submissions earlier this year, and now anyone can vote for their favorite one.
The two with the most votes will be displayed on overhead signs throughout the state.
Here are the 12 finalists in our Safety Message Contest. See yours? Vote here for your favorite: https://t.co/tolQeLcspT pic.twitter.com/je3wlREI6Q
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 11, 2020
The finalists are:
- HIghways are not a basket, stop weaving
- Close encouters are for UFOS, leave some space
- Headlights on from dusk to dawn and when wipers on
- Nobody puts baby in a vehicle without a car seat
- Put down the phone so we all make it home
- Red fish, blue fish, speeding's foolish
- Signal and ready to mingle
- Elect to use your blinker, 2020
- Highway staring competition: Blinkers win
- Gif ur phone a break, I meme it
- Vehicle in drive, phone in park
- Your drowsy driving is my nightmare
You can cast your vote on ADOT's website.