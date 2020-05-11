Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

VOTE: Finalists announced in ADOT safety message contest

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT reveals winners for Safety Message Contest
Posted at 11:40 AM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 14:45:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Are you "signal and ready to mingle?"

That's one of 12 finalists in the safety message contest from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The department asked for submissions earlier this year, and now anyone can vote for their favorite one.

The two with the most votes will be displayed on overhead signs throughout the state.

The finalists are:

  • HIghways are not a basket, stop weaving
  • Close encouters are for UFOS, leave some space
  • Headlights on from dusk to dawn and when wipers on
  • Nobody puts baby in a vehicle without a car seat
  • Put down the phone so we all make it home
  • Red fish, blue fish, speeding's foolish
  • Signal and ready to mingle
  • Elect to use your blinker, 2020
  • Highway staring competition: Blinkers win
  • Gif ur phone a break, I meme it
  • Vehicle in drive, phone in park
  • Your drowsy driving is my nightmare

You can cast your vote on ADOT's website.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.