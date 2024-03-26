VIDEO: Skydivers perform record night dive with pyrotechnics in Eloy, Arizona

ELOY, AZ — It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s dozens of skydivers with pyrotechnics in the Arizona sky!

According to Max Pyro 2.0, 46 people reportedly performed a record-breaking skydive in Eloy last weekend, breaking the “Vertical Night Record.”

Forty-two divers and four videographers from various countries flew in a head-down formation with remote-activated fireworks strapped to their feet as they free-fell from 16,000 feet in the air.

Max Pyro 2.0 says the divers peaked at 200 miles per hour.

Nearly a third of the participants were women and many were either national or world champion divers.

Watch a video inside the incredible dive in the video player below:

Skydivers perform record dive in Eloy, Arizona with fireworks

A smaller group of skydivers also reportedly earned the “Sequential Vertical Night Record” — which is when the group builds a formation in the air, breaks apart, and then builds a second formation.

Organizers say they spent months preparing for the event.

“We're already gearing up for our next challenge, eager to continue pushing the limits of what's possible in the world of skydiving,” Sara Curtis said in a press release.

Max Pyro 2.0 says its divers are hoping to do another record-breaking dive in a few years.