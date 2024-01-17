Watch Now
VIDEO: Large truck fire blocks I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix

No injuries were reported, DPS says
A car fire has some traffic stopped at the I-10 / I-17 Stack in central Phoenix.
I-17 I-10 fire
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 17, 2024
PHOENIX — A large vehicle fire broke out Wednesday morning blocking traffic at the I-10/I-17 interchange in Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a truck pulling a trailer caught fire for an unknown reason around 7 a.m.

Explosions were seen coming from the truck, as shown in the Arizona Department of Transportation video below.

Explosion, vehicle fire on I-17 to I-10 interchange in Phoenix

DPS says no injuries were reported.

Traffic was blocked for vehicles trying to get on westbound I-10 from I-17 in both directions.

