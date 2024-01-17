VIDEO: Large truck fire blocks I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A large vehicle fire broke out Wednesday morning blocking traffic at the I-10/I-17 interchange in Phoenix.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a truck pulling a trailer caught fire for an unknown reason around 7 a.m.
Explosions were seen coming from the truck, as shown in the Arizona Department of Transportation video below.
Explosion, vehicle fire on I-17 to I-10 interchange in Phoenix
DPS says no injuries were reported.
Traffic was blocked for vehicles trying to get on westbound I-10 from I-17 in both directions.