Vice President Mike Pence to visit Phoenix Wednesday, meet with Gov. Ducey

Posted at 9:59 PM, Jun 29, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Arizona has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 1.

Pence is set to travel to Phoenix for an official visit to meet with Governor Ducey on the state's efforts to combat COVID-19.

The visit to the state was originally planned to take place on Tuesday with a campaign event in Tucson, that was postponed by the Trump campaign, "out of an abundance of caution."

In a press conference Monday, Governor Ducey said on Pence's Wednesday visit, he will be accompanied by Dr. Deborah Birx leader of the White House coronavirus task force alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.

