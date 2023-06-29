Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community on Thursday, July 6.

The visit is part of the "Investing in America Tour," a tour meant "to highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is driving a manufacturing and clean energy boom, rebuilding America’s infrastructure, lowering costs, and creating good-paying jobs," according to a release.

Vice President Harris' visit to Arizona will highlight "the Biden-Harris Administration's ongoing commitment to Tribal Nations and Native communities," according to a release.

Additional details regarding the visit have not yet been announced.

Vice President Harris, Interior Secretary Deb Haalan, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm previously visited Tonopah in Januray to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Ten West Link transmission line.