Vehicle located in search for missing man in Buckeye area

BUCKEYE, AZ — The vehicle belonging to a missing 24-year-old geologist has been located as the search continues.

Police say Daniel Robinson was last seen at his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway, just north of Cactus Road, on June 23.

Robinson was working as a field geologist in the desert landscape testing groundwater for the company he works for.

On Tuesday, his blue 2017 Jeep Renegade was located in the desert, but with no signs of Robinson.

BREAKING: the vehicle of the missing field geologist in Buckeye, AZ has been found in the desert, but no sign of Daniel Robinson.



This is according to the father of the 24-year-old last seen leaving a job site nearly four weeks ago. https://t.co/ygBd6MDPaZ pic.twitter.com/tMKHYdRzMw — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 21, 2021

The Buckeye Police Department says the Jeep was discovered in a ravine and appears to have rolled and landed on its side.

Airbags were deployed and initial evidence indicates Robinson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Investigators found multiple personal items at the scene including clothes, his cell phone, wallet, and keys.

Detectives are continuing to analyze evidence from Robinson's vehicle and are reevaluating further searches based on this updated information.

According to Buckeye police, based on the personal items found in the vehicle, there is no foul play suspected.

Prior to him being reported missing, Robinson did not tell anyone where he was going and has not been seen or heard from since.

Earlier, detectives said they obtained a ping from his phone, but were unable to track it due to the phone being off or out of range. After obtaining his call records, they learned that he has not made any calls or texts after leaving the area near his job site.

His family, friends and co-workers say in the days prior to his disappearance, he was not acting like himself, but say "there is no indication that he wished to harm himself or leave the area," police say.

On Wednesday, Robinson's father told ABC15 that they are organizing a search in the desert for Saturday. More information on the search can be found here.