Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City home.

Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit for potential new criminal charges

Officials report that on Tuesday, agents with the Utah Department of Corrections’ Division of Adult Probation and Parole got word from Arizona authorities that a missing girl had a possible connection to Sorenson.

He was convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult, was on probation at the time and is listed on Utah's sex offender registry, officials reported in a release.

Agents found Sorenson at work and went to his home in West Valley City where they found the missing juvenile girl in the basement of the home, officials said.

The juvenile was found safe and was given to a victim's advocate with the Attorney General's office for further care.

Further details about her age and identity were not disclosed in order to protect her privacy.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist AP&P and Arizona authorities in this case, and relieved the victim is now in a safe place," said Richard Piatt, communications director with the Utah Attorney General's office in a press release. "It is a priority for our office to utilize our Secure Strike Force to assist minors and to prosecute the growing number of human traffickers who are out there. These types of crimes are becoming more frequent, and we all need to continue to work together to combat these crimes.”

