USGS: Minor earthquake rattles Flagstaff area Wednesday morning

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff was rattled by a small earthquake early Wednesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported around 2:20 a.m.

No damage was reported and only a few reports have come into USGS from those saying they felt the shaking.

An earthquake of similar size was reported in the area in October 2020.

While earthquakes in Arizona may seem uncommon, according to documents on the Arizona Geological Survey site, Arizona seismometers record hundreds of local quakes a year.