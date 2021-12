FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Did you feel it? Officials say a small earthquake was felt southeast of Flagstaff Saturday night.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at 9:24 p.m., about 50 miles away from Flagstaff, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS described the earthquake as having a 5.0 km depth.

At least five people reported feeling the earthquake.

There have been no reports of damage caused by the quake.