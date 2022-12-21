Watch Now
US Senate advances water bills for tribes in Arizona

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
This Sept. 9, 2011 file photo shows the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at a the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Ariz. Western U.S. states that have agreed to begin taking less water next month from the drought-stricken Colorado River got praise and a push Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from the nation's top water official. <br/><br/>U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman told federal, state and local water managers from seven states that the promises are crucial to ensuring that more painful cuts aren't required. On Jan. 1, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico start taking less water from the river. California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, several Native American tribes and farmers also have a stake in the river that supports about 40 million people.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:26:05-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has advanced three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought.

One measure approved Monday would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes in northwestern Arizona the ability to lease water from the Colorado River. The tribe based in Parker has one of the largest allocations of Colorado River anywhere, and it's among the most secure.

Another bill would settle the Hualapai Tribe's claim to water from the Colorado River and give the tribe $180 million for the infrastructure to deliver it to the tribe's main tourist center at Grand Canyon West and to residents.

The third bill would amend a 2010 water rights settlement for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona to authorize additional federal funding for a rural water system and dam. The bill also would extend the deadline to complete the projects.

The bills now head to the U.S. House.

