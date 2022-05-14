Watch
US report details church-state collusion on Native schools

Native Americans Boarding Schools
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry Larrichio holds a copy of a late 19th century photograph of pupils at an Indigenous boarding school in Santa Fe during an interview in Albuquerque, N.M. A new federal report on the legacy of boarding schools for Native Americans underscores how closely the U.S. government collaborated with churches to Christianize the Indigenous population as part of a project to sever them from their culture, their identities and ultimately their land. The Department of the Interior report, released Wednesday, May 11, 2022, says the federal government provided funding and other support to religious boarding schools for Native children in the 19th and early 20th centuries to an extent that normally would have been prohibited by bans on the use of federal funds for religious schools. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 14:48:55-04

A new Interior Department report underscores how closely the U.S. government collaborated with churches in operating boarding schools for Indigenous children.

The federal government saw churches as useful in Christianizing Native children as part of a project to sever them from their culture, their identities and ultimately their land.

The role of churches forms part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report, released Wednesday after a yearlong review that found Indigenous children were sent to at least 408 schools from 1819 to 1969.

Catholic and Protestant church groups ran many of the schools.

