US Ambassador Cindy McCain to head UN World Food Program

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - U.S. Ambassador Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, smiles as she arrives for the public ceremonial inauguration of Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs at the state Capitol in Phoenix, Jan. 5, 2023. On Thursday, March 2, 2023, McCain was appointed head of the U.N. World Food Program, the world’s largest humanitarian organization which aims to help nearly 150 million people confronting conflicts, disasters and impacts of climate change this year. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:15:31-05

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Cindy McCain has been appointed head of the U.N. World Food Program, the world’s largest humanitarian organization which aims to help nearly 150 million people confronting conflicts, disasters and climate change impacts this year.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Qu Dongyu on Thursday jointly announced the appointment of McCain, the widow of Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

She has been the U.S. envoy to the Rome-based WFP and FAO since November 2021, and the U.N. and FAO chiefs called her “a champion for human rights” with “a long history of giving a voice to the voiceless through her humanitarian and philanthropic work.”

