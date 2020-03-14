Uproar over mailing of primary ballots in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (AP) — The top election official in Arizona's most populous county took the unprecedented step of ordering ballots for next week's Democratic presidential primary mailed to voters who normally casts ballots at the polls.

But the move by Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes may not stand and drew criticism from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

There is no law that allows Fontes' action, but he said the ongoing health emergency requires it and there is no legal prohibition.

Hobbs told Fontes in an email that he had no authority to act.