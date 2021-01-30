UA research: Arizona economy recovering with big variances

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona research indicates the state's economy has seen substantial recovery toward its pre-pandemic peak last February but that the recovery's breadth during the pandemic has varied widely by job sector and by geography.

Professor George Hammond of the university's Eller Economic Business and Research Center says Arizona as of December replaced over two-thirds of the 294,600 jobs lost early last year.

Hammond says leisure and hospitality jobs remain the hardest hit but trade, transportation and utilities unemployment increased since February.

Hammond said the recovery has been uneven statewide. He said the Phoenix area "is completely responsible for the state's job growth since June."