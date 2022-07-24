Two pedestrians struck, killed in separate accidents Saturday night

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after separate deadly pedestrian accidents Saturday night in the West Valley.

The first happened in Phoenix near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say an adult male pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a time, but has since reopened. The driver who hit the man has not been located.

The second accident took place about an hour later near 75th and Missouri Avenues in Glendale.

Glendale police say a female was struck in this accident. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the woman stayed on scene.

The identity of both victims have not been released. Both accidents are under investigation