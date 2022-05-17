Two more bills targeting COVID-19 rules on their way to Gov. Ducey's desk

PHOENIX (AP) — Two more bills restricting responses to the coronavirus pandemic are heading to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk.

The state Senate approved a bill forbidding state and local governments from requiring masks in their buildings.

The GOP-led Senate also voted to block the state from ever adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of inoculations schoolchildren must receive to attend public school.

They are the latest moves by GOP lawmakers to limit what they have called government overreach.

Democrats opposed the bills and say they take away effective public infection control measures.

Gov. Ducey has signed a series of bills limiting the ability of future governors to respond to another pandemic in the ways he did.

