Two BP agents seriously injured after truck crashes into Yuma checkpoint

Ross D. Franklin
Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 23, 2023
Two Border Patrol Agents working at a checkpoint near Yuma were seriously injured when a pickup truck crashed into the checkpoint on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 4:38 p.m. The agents were transported to a local hospital, then flown to Phoenix for advanced care, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Several other people were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, CBP said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the DHS Office of Inspector General and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene.

In response to the crash, the Border Patrol Union posted on social media:

"Asking for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of two agents in critical condition after an event at a checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona yesterday evening.

"We have a lot of brave agents who risk their lives every day trying to protect this nation."

