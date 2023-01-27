Two 13-year-olds arrested for possessing a gun at El Mirage school

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Two 13-year-olds were arrested for possessing a gun on campus at Riverview Elementary School in El Mirage Thursday morning.

Officials say that one student had told school staff that a weapon was found lying in the street while walking to school.

When staff and El Mirage police searched the area, they could not find a weapon.

Officials say that before the search happened, a student had picked up the weapon, a semi-automatic pistol, and put it in their backpack. When the student got to school, officials say the gun was handed to another student.

The gun was unloaded and no threats were made to students or staff.

The Dysart Unified School District released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Today, in partnership with law enforcement, we investigated information students reported about a potential weapon they saw on the way to school. The investigation led to arrests for possession of a weapon on the Riverview School campus. To our knowledge, there was no intent to harm or threaten anyone, however bringing a weapon on campus is a crime and a violation of our student handbook, and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. Student safety and security is our top priority in Dysart, and we appreciate the El Mirage Police Department for their prompt response and resolution."

