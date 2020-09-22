Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Tuskegee airman from Arizona who flew in 3 wars dies at 95

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colorado man can fly his American flag, apartment says
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 18:36:15-04

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A member of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen who died in Arizona will be remembered this week.

Martinez Funeral Chapels in Nogales confirmed a funeral for George Washington Biggs is scheduled for Thursday.

Biggs died Saturday at age 95.

His daughter, Rose Biggs-Dickerson, told The Arizona Republic that her father had been living in a senior-care facility in Tucson.

A native of Nogales, Biggs enlisted in 1943 at age 18 with the U.S. Army Air Corps _ which later became the U.S. Air Force.

He was placed in an elite group of fighter pilots trained at Alabama's Tuskegee Institute.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.