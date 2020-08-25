TUESDAY: Free entry to National Parks for 104th birthday of NPS

In honor of the National Park Service's 104th birthday, national parks across the country are offering free admission on Tuesday. That includes Arizona's 22 national parks and monuments.

Some popular sites include the Grand Canyon, Montezuma Castle in Campe Verde, Sunset Crater in Flagstaff and Tonto National Monument by Roosevelt Lake.

Vanessa Lacayo, the spokesperson for the National Park Service, says, for the most part, all parks within Arizona have some sort of access.

"When I say limited access in some areas, that may mean one restroom's open, that may mean just outdoor space is open," Lacayo said. "We're in this together and figuring out what their comfort level is."

Lacayo recommends visiting the park's website ahead of time to see what is available on site.

You can also see a full map of all national parks and visit some of the sites virtually by going to nps.gov.