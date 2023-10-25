Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents involved in use of force incident

Border Patrol agents were involved in a use of force incident west of the Lukeville Port of Entry Tuesday.

An agent reported being "rocked" from the Mexican side of the border and fired his weapon at around 7 p.m., according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Mexican law enforcement responded from the Mexico side. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene and the National Park Service was advised of the incident.

