Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

TSA: 9 guns found in luggage over 9 days at Phoenix airport

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport hikes parking fees
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-28 19:22:34-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officials say found nine guns were found in a nine-day span this month at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

They say the handguns were discovered by officers during inspections of passenger carry-on luggage between Sept. 18-26 and seven of the nine weapons were loaded.

TSA officials say they will review the circumstances behind each incident to determine a civil penalty.

They say 83 guns have been found in screenings by TSA officers of carry-on luggage so far this year at Sky Harbor.

Authorities say firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.